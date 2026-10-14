The school organised the final round of its spell bee competition for students of classes I to V to enhance their vocabulary, spelling accuracy, pronunciation and confidence. The finalists, selected through preliminary rounds, demonstrated impressive language skills, quick thinking and enthusiasm while spelling words accurately. Dr Poonam Sharma, Principal, appreciated the students' participation and encouraged them to strengthen their English proficiency through regular reading and consistent practice. She highlighted the role of language-based activities in developing confidence, intellectual abilities and overall growth. The English Department successfully conducted the competition, providing students with a platform to showcase their talents and celebrate their love for the English language.

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