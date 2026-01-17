St Mary's School, Phase XI, Sector 65, Mohali, hosted its St. Mary's Winter Carnival. Organised under the aegis of The Orthodox Syrian Church Society (Regd.) and held in association with Bank of India, the carnival turned the school campus into a vibrant hub of joy, colour and celebration. The event was graced by Prabhjot Kaur, Chairperson of the District Planning Committee (DPC), SAS Nagar (Mohali), as the chief guest. A wide variety of food stalls, game stalls and fun rides like bungee jumping kept visitors engaged throughout the day. The art exhibition-cum-sale, nail art and tattoo counters and the ever-popular Tambola attracted large crowds. The cultural programme and lively dance floor showcased the talent and enthusiasm of students, adding rhythm and energy to the celebrations.

