St Mary’s School, Mohali, organises anti-cracker awareness rally

St Mary’s School, Mohali, organised an anti-cracker awareness rally to highlight the harmful effects of firecrackers on the environment, human health and animals. Students participated enthusiastically, carrying posters and flashcards and raising slogans promoting an eco-friendly Diwali. Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko encouraged the students to become responsible citizens and celebrate festivals with compassion. Principal Dr Poonam Sharma appreciated their efforts and urged everyone to adopt sustainable practices. Through the rally, students appealed to the community to shun firecrackers and embrace greener alternatives, spreading the message of a cleaner, safer and pollution-free Diwali.