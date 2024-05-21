St Mary’s School, Mohali, organises investiture ceremony

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-25 was held with great pomp and dignity at the school. It was conducted with a high degree of earnestness and passion in the presence of Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham, members of the management committee and the principals of both the branches of the school in the Tricity. The day commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, and soul-stirring invocation prayer dance and a melodious song by the students. The selected students marched to the stage with full zeal and enthusiasm to receive the honour. They were honoured with their respective badges such as Head Girl, Head Boy, House Captains, House Vice-Captains, Sports Captains and Cultural Secretary by Chairman Fr Aju Abraham. School Principal Bijumon Thomas administered the oath to the newly elected students’ council. The students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto of “By love we serve” in high esteem and to faithfully work for the benefit of the school.
