To build confidence and enhance speaking skills, St Mary's School, Mohali, organised a colourful 'Toy Party Activity' for its kindergarten pupils. The classrooms turned into playful spaces as children brought in their favourite toys - from teddy bears and dolls to action figures and toy cars. Each child took turns speaking a few lines about their toy, sharing why it was special to them. The cheerful event provided a platform for self-expression, helping students overcome stage fright and articulate their thoughts with clarity. Teachers were thrilled to witness the growing confidence and enthusiasm among the young learners. It was a joyful celebration of learning through play, creating lasting memories for all involved.

Advertisement