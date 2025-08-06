DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Mary's School organises "Toy Party Activity"

St Mary's School organises "Toy Party Activity"

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

To build confidence and enhance speaking skills, St Mary's School, Mohali, organised a colourful 'Toy Party Activity' for its kindergarten pupils. The classrooms turned into playful spaces as children brought in their favourite toys - from teddy bears and dolls to action figures and toy cars. Each child took turns speaking a few lines about their toy, sharing why it was special to them. The cheerful event provided a platform for self-expression, helping students overcome stage fright and articulate their thoughts with clarity. Teachers were thrilled to witness the growing confidence and enthusiasm among the young learners. It was a joyful celebration of learning through play, creating lasting memories for all involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts