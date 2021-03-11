To develop a scientific temper among the children, a Science Exhibition was organised at St Mary's School, Patiala, in which children presented attractive model charts and projects inspired by science education in a beautiful manner. Chief Guest of the day Dr Rampal and school management observed the model put up by the children in the exhibition and lauded them for their creativity. The school teachers also contributed for the success of the programme.
