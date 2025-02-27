St Mary’s School, Phase 11, Mohali

The Class X farewell was held at the school marking a significant milestone in the lives of the outgoing students. The event was graced by the presence of Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko, and members of the management committee. The ceremony began with the distribution of badges and tags to the Class X students, symbolising their transition to the next phase of their academic journey. Class IX students presented a spectacular cultural programme, showcasing their talents in Western and Indian dance performances. The highlight of the event was the ramp walk and question round, where the Class X students confidently showcased their personalities and talents. Akashdeep Singh was chosen as ‘Mr St Marian’, while Kanishka Tiwari was crowned ‘Ms St Marian’. The Class X students also presented a heartfelt dance performance dedicated to their teachers, expressing their gratitude and appreciation for the guidance and support they received during their time in school. In his speech, Principal Bijumon Thomas drew inspiration from the life of former President Abdul Kalam, emphasising the importance of self-belief and determination. Rev Fr Aji K Chacko, in his address, reassured the students that the doors of the school would always remain open for them. He encouraged them to stay connected with their alma mater and to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead. The farewell ceremony concluded with a sense of nostalgia and hope, as the Class X students bid adieu to their school and embarked on a new journey of their lives.