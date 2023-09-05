St. Mary's School, Sec 46, Chandigarh

Students of the school excelled in inter-school art and craft competition organised by St. Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32,Chandigarh.Arshita, a student of class VIII, secured the first position in the 'Drawing & Coloring category'. Her artwork beautifully portrayed an inclusive and respectful portrayal of women, capturing the essence of their strength and grace. Abhinav Seth, a student of class VII, won third position in the 'Best out of Waste category'. The Chairman, Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham and Principal, Dr. Martin Das Rao, expressed delight over the students' achievements.
