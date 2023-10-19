St Mary's School, Sector 46 B, Chandigarh

Trisha Rai of Class IV C and Manya of Class II C secured positions in a Fancy Dress Competition held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Behlana. The competition was a part of Hub Activities. Trisha Rai won the second prize. Manya secured the third prize. The efforts of the students were recognised with appreciation certificates. Class I and II were awarded with the third rank appreciation certificate, while Class III to V received the second rank appreciation certificate.