St Mary’s Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur

The school conducted a variety of activities designed to educate students about the democratic process and the significance of participating in elections. A rally for civic responsibility awareness and universal adult franchise was organised, followed by poster-making and slogan-writing, declamation, and workshops to provide students with an outlook to express their understanding of electoral principles and convey key messages about civic responsibility. Accompanying these artistic endeavours was the quiz competition to test the students’ knowledge of electoral systems, political history, and the rights and responsibilities of voters. These interactive challenges fostered a deeper understanding of democratic principles, while fostering friendly competition among peers. Complementing these activities were awareness speeches delivered by Principal Sister Jancy Joseph and teachers who serve as trusted mentors and guides in the journey toward civic engagement.

