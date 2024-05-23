St Mary’s Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur

The school conducted a variety of activities designed to educate students about the democratic process and the significance of participating in elections. A rally for civic responsibility awareness and universal adult franchise was organised, followed by poster-making and slogan-writing, declamation, and workshops to provide students with an outlook to express their understanding of electoral principles and convey key messages about civic responsibility. Accompanying these artistic endeavours was the quiz competition to test the students’ knowledge of electoral systems, political history, and the rights and responsibilities of voters. These interactive challenges fostered a deeper understanding of democratic principles, while fostering friendly competition among peers. Complementing these activities were awareness speeches delivered by Principal Sister Jancy Joseph and teachers who serve as trusted mentors and guides in the journey toward civic engagement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...