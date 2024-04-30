St Peter’s Academy, Patiala

The academy celebrated Earth Week on the occasion of the World Earth Day. Throughout the week various activities were conducted by students. Special class assemblies were organised by both the junior and senior wings to spread awareness about the hazardous effects of pollution, deforestation, etc. Awareness was created through songs, dances, slogans and speeches. Rev Father Michael Collins addressed the students and encouraged them to plant trees.

