DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

St Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

School Notes
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:29 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On 15th August 2020, the Government of India launched Project Dolphin to conserve freshwater and marine dolphins across the country. In line with this initiative, the school organised a series of activities to raise awareness among students about dolphin conservation. During the morning assembly, students took a dolphin conservation pledge, committing to protect dolphins and their habitats. An informative video on dolphin conservation was screened in all classrooms, educating students about the importance of preserving these aquatic mammals. The Eco Club also decorated the school bulletin boards with posters, slogans and information about Project Dolphin. Additionally, students of classes VII and VIII participated in a poster-making competition on dolphin conservation, showcasing their creativity and understanding of the cause. These activities informed and inspired students to take active roles in protecting wildlife and the environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts