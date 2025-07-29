St Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

On 15th August 2020, the Government of India launched Project Dolphin to conserve freshwater and marine dolphins across the country. In line with this initiative, the school organised a series of activities to raise awareness among students about dolphin conservation. During the morning assembly, students took a dolphin conservation pledge, committing to protect dolphins and their habitats. An informative video on dolphin conservation was screened in all classrooms, educating students about the importance of preserving these aquatic mammals. The Eco Club also decorated the school bulletin boards with posters, slogans and information about Project Dolphin. Additionally, students of classes VII and VIII participated in a poster-making competition on dolphin conservation, showcasing their creativity and understanding of the cause. These activities informed and inspired students to take active roles in protecting wildlife and the environment.

