Inter-house quiz competitions (GK and Science) were organised at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Chawinda Devi. Five houses participated in these contests. Students from Classes III to VI participated in the GK quiz. The aim of this quiz was to test the learner's knowledge about various aspects. It was a very informative and knowledgeable enriching competition for the participants along with the audience. The winner of the GK quiz was the Daisy House followed by Pansy and Lily, respectively. In science quiz students of Class VII-X participated with enthusiasm. There were three rounds — general, timer round and buzzer round. Students showcased their brilliance by rapidly answering the questions. The questions asked raised the curiosity level of the audience. The audience also got chances to participate whenever any team answered a question incorrectly. Rose House won the science quiz, while Pansy and Daisy were the first and second runner up, respectively. Principal Amandeep Kaur encouraged the students to study diligently.