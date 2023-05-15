St Soldier Elite Convent School, Chawinda Devi

International millet fair was organised at the school under the aegis of Sahodaya Schools Complex, Amritsar. The event was attended by Majitha SDM Harnoor Kaur Dhillon and Dr Harnek Singh. As many as 20 schools of the area participated in the fair. Activities were categorised into three groups - PPT Presentation (Future Aspects of Millets), Millets in Taste (Recipes using Millets as main ingredients) and Art (Fun with Millets). In art competition Bhavans SL Public School, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School and DAV International School secured the first, second and third position, respectively. In the recipe contest, St Soldier Elite Convent School, DAV Public School and Spring Dale Senior School bagged the first, second and third titles. In PPT presentation, DAV International School, Bhavans SL Public School and Sidana International School secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. The chief guest Harnoor Kaur Dhillon and Guest of Honour Harnek Singh honoured the students with trophies and certificates.