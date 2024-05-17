St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru

The school proved its mettle once again in ther CBSE board results of Class X and XII. Keeping the lineage of the 100% results with merit holder positions, the school outshone once again in the board results of Class X and XII. Girls again topped. In Class X, Avneet Kaur topped in the school by securing 95.8% marks, while Samreen Kaur got 94.8%, Samarbir Singh 94.4%, Prabhreet Kaur 91.4% and Mannat 90%. In Class XII (Commerce), Palakpreet Kaur got the first position with 93% marks, Mehakjot Kaur got second by scoring 88%, while Harsimranjeet Kaur 87% and Sukhman 85.6%. Whereas in the science stream Harsimranpreet Kaur topped with 85.2%, Avneet Kaur 85%, Anoop Kaur 84.4% and Jashanpreet Kaur 83%.

