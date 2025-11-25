DT
St Soldier International Convent School celebrates Athlofest

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, celebrated Athlofest 2025 at the sports ground. The event aimed to foster sportsmanship, teamwork and physical fitness. The meet was inaugurated by Vinay Bublani, Divisional Commissioner, Patiala, who declared the games open. The ceremony included an impressive march past by Classes IX, XI, XII and NCC cadets, followed by the lighting of the torch and the release of balloons. Students of classes III to VII presented vibrant performances such as Sports Heritage in Motion, Jump, Jive and Thrive, Rhythm of Serenity, Unity in Diversity and the Harmony of India dance. Track and field events, including races, obstacle courses and fun activities saw enthusiastic participation. Medals were awarded by Dr Rakesh Malik, Director of Physical Education and Sports, Panjab University. In his address, Dr Malik congratulated the students and emphasised the importance of sports in students' life. The event concluded with a lively Bhangra performance by Class VIII and the school anthem, making it a memorable day filled with joy and team spirit.

