St Soldier International Convent School, MohaIi

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special assembly was conducted in the school. The students of Class III under the guidance of Anuradha presented several spellbinding performances. The participants dressed up as freedom fighters and presented a variety of items like dances, drama, etc reflecting patriotic fervour, new vision, new resolutions and the message of self-dependence. The programme aimed to showcase the accomplishments of the Independence movement. The assembly concluded with words of appreciation by the school Principal.
