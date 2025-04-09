DT
Home / The School Tribune / St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
The school hosted a vibrant graduation ceremony for its Class V students, a momentous occasion marking their successful completion of primary education and their transition to the middle school level. The event was graced by guests of honour, Dr Simranjeet Kaur and Dr Yashendu Khullar, faculty members and parents. Principal Anjli Sharma delivered an inspiring address, congratulating the students on their achievements and encouraging them to continue their pursuit of knowledge. The ceremony featured engaging cultural performances by students, including songs and dances, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm. Graduating students received their graduation certificates, acknowledging their accomplishments and marking their transition to the next phase of their educational journey. Parents and teachers present offered their support and encouragement.

