An inter-school Computer Carnival Technothon-2022 was organised at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali. It is a platform offering the young talent from the tricity a platform to showcase their inherent talent in the field of technology. An inter-school Technothon was conducted on the school premises. Event Coordinator Shilpa Bindlish along with a team of facilitators organised numerous competitions during the prestigious event. Students of Class III-IV participated in a logo design competition in MS Paint on the topic ‘75 Years of Independence’. The students from Class V-VI took part in the poster making contest in MS Word 2010 on the theme ‘A call against social evils’. Likewise, students from Class VII-VIII showcased their techno creativity by participating in the presentation design in MS PowerPoint-2010 on the topic ‘Unexplored tourist destinations of India’. Students of Class IX -X participated in video making in the mp4 format on the topic ‘Contribution of unsung heroes’. Students of Class XI-XII took part in blog writing on the topic ‘Kal, Aaj Aur Kal’. Various reputed schools of the tricity became a part of the event. The participants exhibited their creativity in technology and bagged meritorious positions. Principal Anjali Sharma and the entire St Soldier fraternity conveyed their heartiest congratulations to the winners.