St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised at the school. Students of Class IX gave riveting performances with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. The cultural programme commenced with a prayer and followed by many activities. The spirit of freedom and nationalism was well exhibited by the participants through a spectrum of patriotic poems, speeches, songs, skit and dance performances. A presentation on the Quit India Movement enlightened the audience. The celebration culminated with the edifying words of Principal Anjli Sharma.