St. Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

A grand celebration marked the Independence Day. The event was commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolour by the member of management Kulwant Kaur, followed by a special presentation prepared by the students of Class VI on ‘Tribute to the Unsung Heroes’. Principal Anjli Sharma’s words enlightened the audience about the role of freedom fighters. Students from different classes conveyed the message of patriotism and national spirit through a street play and dance performances. Apart from this, an inter-house patriotic group song competition was held. The celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav culminated with the singing of the National Anthem by students and staff members.