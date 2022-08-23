St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The annual prize distribution ceremony of the school was held recently. Devinder Singh (former Director of Forensic Lab) was Chief Guest on the occasion and Kanwarpreet Singh and Butta Singh, alumni of the school, were the guests of honour. After the ceremonial lighting of the traditional lamp, Principal Anjli Sharma presented the annual report of the Session 2021-2022 highlighting the outstanding results of Board classes and thanked parents and teachers for their commitment. The students performed Sarswati Vandana to welcome the guests and a cultural programme was presented. Awards and trophies were given to all-rounders and meritorious students of Classes I-XII. Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House was the recipient of the running trophy for excellence in discipline and co-curricular activities.
