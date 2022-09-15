St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

In order to express gratitude to their teachers for their unwavering commitment and dynamic support students of the school showcased spellbinding performances. Teacher’s Day celebration was held in association with The Lions Club, Mohali, wherein dedicated teachers from tricity were honoured. Dance performances, poetry recitation and a skit highlighted the heart warming relationship between a mentor and a student. The ghoomar dance performance stole the show. Apart from this a Power Point presentation was also shown to students, which was followed by the award ceremony for teachers. Award for Teacher of the Year was awarded to Pre Primary- Aarti Teji ; Primary - Shivali Ratti ; Secondary - Gitanjali Sharma whereas Poonam Saini was awarded as the most Innovative teacher, Jasmeet Kaur bagged the most Regular Teacher Award. Prabhjot Kaur was awarded for the Best House Warden (Sr.) & Shivali Ratti (Jr.).