St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

Students and staff members celebrated clean and green Diwali with festive gusto. The day started with a special morning assembly by the students of Class 1C ,wherein the kids, under the guidance of their class teacher Pushpanjali spoke about the significance of the festival. They were dressed in traditional attire and sang "Happy Diwali" songs and distributed sweets. Principal Anjli Sharma and Headmistress Amrit Kalsi wished the children and reiterated that they should celebrate cracker-free Diwali by lighting lamps and diyas.They were told to donate generously to the poor rather than wasting money on crackers.Later during the day Pre Primary students were involved in drawing & colouring activities, had party tiffins & went home happily with beautiful takeaways . Primary section students decorated diyas & candles, while the senior students went to Senior Citizen Home, Sector 15, Chandigarh.They distributed biscuits, rusks cookies and fruits from company stall charity.