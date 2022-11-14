St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the premises. The students put up an exhibition-cum-fest 'India@ 75' wherein they showcased multifarious display of handcrafted projects on the theme 'India's 75 years of development journey post-Independence till now'. The students of Class VI intensely explored to discover the myriad facets of various topics. Soon after, a prize distribution ceremony was held. The first prize was bagged by Class VII-C and D; and Class VI won the second prize while the third prize was awarded to Class VIII.
