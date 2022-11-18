St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated Children’s Day with enthusiasm. In order to make children feel ecstatic, numerous exhilarating activities were planned to mark the celebration of the day. The entire school echoed with felicity and exuberance. A special assembly was organised by the facilitators of the school. The assembly commenced by invoking the blessing of the Almighty, which was a hilarious skit with the underlying theme ‘Importance of discipline’. The students in colourful attire thoroughly enjoyed the programme. A PowerPoint presentation and a motivational movie were also shown to students. Principal Anjli Sharma addressed the students and applauded the teachers for their performances.