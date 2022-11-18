St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated Children’s Day with enthusiasm. In order to make children feel ecstatic, numerous exhilarating activities were planned to mark the celebration of the day. The entire school echoed with felicity and exuberance. A special assembly was organised by the facilitators of the school. The assembly commenced by invoking the blessing of the Almighty, which was a hilarious skit with the underlying theme ‘Importance of discipline’. The students in colourful attire thoroughly enjoyed the programme. A PowerPoint presentation and a motivational movie were also shown to students. Principal Anjli Sharma addressed the students and applauded the teachers for their performances.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi at conference on counter-terrorism financing
Says only uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can defe...
India's first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday
Vikram-S would be launched by the Indian Space Research Orga...
Following an argument, Mumbai man ‘pushes’ girlfriend off building’s water tank
Leaves her severely injured; held for attempt to murder
Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president
The new president will be elected on December 5
Patiala District Bar Association observes 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police
Advocate Himanshu Girdhar terms the action as illegal as it ...