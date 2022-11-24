St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The Annual Sports Day — ATHLOFEST 2022 — was held at the school with much enthusiasm. 'India @ 75 was the theme of the event. The event started with a spectacular and well- synchronized march past by students of classes I to V. This was followed by torch lighting ceremony by sports achievers and declaration of the ATHLOFEST 2022 Open by the chief guest Avleen Kaur, ADC, Mohali. The Principal Anjli Sharma extended a floral and formal welcome to the guests and dignitaries and shared a brief report of the school's sports activities and achievements of students. Numerous funfilled sports activities giving a message like 'Pot a plant race' , 'Use a cloth bag race', 'Save the tiger race', 'Use a mask' , ' Donate blood race', 'Save the butterfly race' , ' Segregate the waste race', aerobics , Zumba , pom pom dance, Liliput dance, Charlie Chaplin dance, were organised. The cheerleaders stole the show. The students showcased a great sense of discipline and mastery of skills achieved through a month of laborious effort. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of participants and teachers.