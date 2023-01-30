St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated the 74th Republic day with the unfurling of the Tricolour by Chairman Savroop Singh, flanked by the Principal, heads and members of the management. Students of Class V gave song and dance performances during a special assembly. The highlight of the celebrations was the inter-house mime competition. Sahibjada Jujhar Singh House bagged the first position and Sahibzada Ajit Singh House the second position. Principal Anjli Sharma applauded the efforts put in by participants. The event culminated with the singing of the National Anthem.
