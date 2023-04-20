St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The pre-Primary wing celebrated Baisakhi. Tiny tots came dressed in traditional Punjabi attires. They tapped their feet on Punjabi beats. Besides, they tried their hands on various innovative activities aiming to enrich their cultural values and spreading the message of universal brotherhood.
