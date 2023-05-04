St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

To acknowledge the efforts of the workers, a special assembly was conducted by the students of Class IX. The main highlight of the assembly was a street play and poetry-recitation competition, which was an honour to the workers for their support. The workers were facilitated with a token of love and thankfulness by the students. The participants rendered their sincere efforts in making the day special and memorable for the workers.
