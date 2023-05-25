St Soldier International Convent School,Mohali

To embolden tech savvy students of the tricity to explore the field of science and technology for collaborative environment, the school organized Inter-school Techfest 2023 encompassing Technothon and Robothon. Around 150 students registered themselves for both events. Numerous competitions were conducted. Classes III -IV participated in A Logo Design in MS Paint on the topic, "Millets: The miracle food for the future" .The students from classes V -VI tried their hands in poster making in MS Word 2010 on the theme, Millets for health: India's wealth, Likewise students from classes VII-VIII showcased their techo creativity by participating in comic script in MS Publisher 2010 on the topic, "Anna Devo Bhava". The participants from classes IX - X had a hand in recipe video making in mp4 format on the topic, "Healthy recipe using millets". The participants from classes XI-XII took part in blog writing on the online platform on the topic, Bio- fortification: A fight against malnutrition. Apart from the above mentioned competitions Robo race,Tug of war and Robo fight were also conducted. The participants exhibited their creativity and agility in technology and bagged meritorious positions. The entire school fraternity conveyed their heartiest congratulations to the winners on their accomplishment and conveyed their best wishes for their future.