St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school held a session for girls to educate and make them understand the importance of health and hygiene during menstruation. Aaushi from Procter and Gamble conducted the session. Her purpose was to enhance understanding and skills related to menstruation management while fostering awareness about its societal impact, and to empower adolescents by providing them with access to period and puberty education. Emphasis was laid on how important it is to have good dietary habits during those days of the month. The session was concluded with the Q/A session with the girls to further clear their doubts.

#Mohali