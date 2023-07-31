St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school held a session for girls to educate and make them understand the importance of health and hygiene during menstruation. Aaushi from Procter and Gamble conducted the session. Her purpose was to enhance understanding and skills related to menstruation management while fostering awareness about its societal impact, and to empower adolescents by providing them with access to period and puberty education. Emphasis was laid on how important it is to have good dietary habits during those days of the month. The session was concluded with the Q/A session with the girls to further clear their doubts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre
Their petition is likely to be taken up by a Bench led by CJ...
Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur
Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur
As the protests continue, the speaker appeals to the opposit...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...