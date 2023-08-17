St. Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

To build awareness about traffic rules among students, an informative talk was organised at the school under the Motor Vehicle Act. Janak Raj, ASI, in-charge of Traffic Education Cell made the students aware of the importance of following traffic and road safety rules in an interesting way. Underage students were advised not to drive vehicle till they were eligible to get a licence. The talk covered all the aspects of traffic and road safety rules. Demonstrations were also given regarding administering first aid to an injured person in case of an emergency. They also conducted a 30-minute workshop with the school bus drivers and conductors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC