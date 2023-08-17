St. Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

To build awareness about traffic rules among students, an informative talk was organised at the school under the Motor Vehicle Act. Janak Raj, ASI, in-charge of Traffic Education Cell made the students aware of the importance of following traffic and road safety rules in an interesting way. Underage students were advised not to drive vehicle till they were eligible to get a licence. The talk covered all the aspects of traffic and road safety rules. Demonstrations were also given regarding administering first aid to an injured person in case of an emergency. They also conducted a 30-minute workshop with the school bus drivers and conductors.

#Mohali