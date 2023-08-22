St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

Independence Day was celebrated by students, staff and the members of the management of the school. The celebration commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by the playing of the national anthem. The students then gathered in the school auditorium where they showcased their patriotism and pride for the nation through a plethora of performances, including patriotic songs and poetic recitations. Principal Anjli Sharma addressed the gathering. She concluded by saying that she takes pride in her students and staff, and thanked them for their enthusiastic participation in the event.

#Mohali