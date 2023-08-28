St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

Experiential learning has always been applauded when compared to theoretical learning. So to promote this aspect, commerce students of the school announced the launch of their mock company Snackway - Eat Healthier Stay. This will give hands-on experience to budding entrepreneurs. Under the guidance of teachers Yogita and Alka, Priyanka Chawla and Sahibjot are designated as the president and vice-president of the company.

#Mohali