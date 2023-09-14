St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

Teacher’s Day was celebrated in the school. The programme was held in the school auditorium which was beautifully decorated. School alumna Bisman Brar was invited as the chief guest. Students performed various cultural activities like Guru Vandana, recitation, skit, etc. Teachers were awarded for their valuable contributions towards the school. Principal Anjali Sharma congratulated the teachers and acknowledged the sincere efforts they put in every day. The function concluded with a bhangra performance by students.
