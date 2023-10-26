St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The CBSE, bestowed the school with the responsibility of conducting the CBSE North Zone II Skating Championship. The four-day sports extravaganza started at GMADA Sports Complex. The chief guest was Dr Ginni Duggal, DEO, Mohali. Balwinder Singh, the national referee and secretary, Punjab Roller Skating Association, is CBSE observer for the championship. Happy Singh, Chairman, Punjab Roller Skating Association, is the chief referee. The oath ceremony was conducted by Principal Anjli Sharma. More than 3,500 students of various age groups are participating. The championship was declared open with the releasing of balloons by the chief guest.
