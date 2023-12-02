St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school hosted a captivating poetry recitation event , showcasing the talent and creativity of the students. The school's auditorium resonated with the rhythmic cadence of poems, as students from various grades took Centre stage to recite a diverse selection of verses. From classic works of T.S. Elliot, Robert Frost, Rudyard Kipling to contemporary works of Shiv Mangal Singh Suman, the event celebrated the beauty and power of various languages, creating a truly inclusive and global atmosphere. More than just a platform for recitation, the event served as a medium for students to build confidence and develop their public-speaking skills, fostering a sense of creativity and individuality. PremVij, the President of Samvad Sahitya Manch was the chief guest and Dr Vinod Sharma, presently the Editor of Daily State News, Chandigarh edition was the guest of honour for the Elocution Day. Principal Anjli Sharma expressed gratitude to the participants, faculty and parents for their support in making the event a resounding success. It was a true testament to the potential of these young poets, hinting at a future generation of Wordsmiths, Kabir Das and Bulle Shah.
