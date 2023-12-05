St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated the kaleidoscope of colours, where toddlers took the stage, embodying the spirit of the rainbow. Children, like the colours of a rainbow, brought a spectrum of joy and diversity. Their tiny steps and gestures radiated pure love, capturing the essence of affectionate connections with red hues of the rainbow. With unbridled enthusiasm, they danced, infusing the performance with the energetic spirit of orange. The toddlers, like rays of sunshine, spread joy with their infectious laughter and playful antics. Embracing the colour of nature, they explored and mimicked the world around them, fostering an early connection to the environment. Their innocent eyes reflected the curiosity of the vast blue sea, exploring the wonders of the world with wide-eyed wonder, engaging in simple yet captivating meditative moments, mirroring the calm and contemplation associated with indigo. Dressed in regal hues, they showcased a fashion-forward flair, embodying the creativity and vibrancy of violet. In essence, children, much like a rainbow, brought forth a kaleidoscope of colours, each shade contributing to the beautiful mosaic of childhood. The chief guest was Silky Bajaj from The Tribune. Dr Ritambhra Bhalla, gynaecologist, was the guest of honour. Applauding the fabulous performance of all the little ones, Principal Anjli Sharma remarked, “Your creativity and hard work have added vibrant colours to our school community. Thank you for making this event a resounding success.”

#Mohali