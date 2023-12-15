St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school presented a captivating enactment of Rudyard Kipling’s timeless classic “The Jungle Book,” performed by Class I and II students. Embarked on a thrilling adventure, Mowgli navigated the enchanting jungle, encountering loveable Baloo, wise Bagheera, and Shere Khan. Little performers brought Kipling’s characters to life with infectious energy and creativity. The stage came alive with a riot of colours and meticulously crafted sets, transporting the audience straight into the heart of the jungle. Dr Pradeep Sharma, a renowned neurologist from Ivy Hospital, Mohali, and Dr Venus Sharma, an associate professor from Gian Sagar Medical College, Patiala, graced the occasion. Karandeep Singh Brar, Director, extended his heartfelt gratitude to students, teachers and parents for making this jungle-inspired journey a roaring success.

#Mohali