St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school transformed into a dazzling spectacle as students, teachers, and staff united for Christmas celebrations. The event exuded festive energy. From the classic notes of “Silent Night” to the lively rhythms of “Jingle Bells,” these timeless melodies created a harmonious backdrop to festive celebrations. Dr Jyoti Yadav, IPS, SP Mohali, attended the function as the chief guest. Director Karandeep Singh Brar appreciated the efforts and wished everyone a merry Christmas.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Mohali