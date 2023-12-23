St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

To commemorate the birth anniversary of founder Chairman Karnail Singh Brar, the school celebrated Founder’s Day. The celebration commenced with Sukhmani Sahib Path, a sacred and meditative recitation, symbolising the spiritual journey that he embarked upon in his cinematic endeavours. The path was conducted with reverence and devotion, inviting a sense of peace and unity. Adding an enchanting touch to the proceedings, little kids from the school joined in the recitation, embodying the spirit of innocence and purity. Langar was served in the end. Volunteers from the school faculty and students came together to prepare and serve a sumptuous langar, embodying the values of selfless service and community bonding that he held.
