St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The Lions Club, Mohali, organised a two-day teacher training workshop aimed at enhancing the skills of educators in understanding and supporting adolescent development, social and emotional learning, and academic growth. The workshop, held at the school, was attended by faculty members. Chief guest MJF Lion Dr GS Kalra, District Governor and guest of honour MJF Lion Ravinder Saggar, VDG-1 shared their insights and expertise on the journey of human development, particularly focusing on the transition from adolescence to adulthood. Trainer Manisha Ghanti engaged participants in discussions on various aspects of adolescent growth, addressing topics such as navigating challenges, building resilience, and fostering positive learning environments. Throughout the two-day event, participants actively engaged in sharing ideas, posing queries, discussing doubts, and seeking advice on effective teaching strategies and methodologies. The workshop emphasised the importance of continuous learning, encouraging educators to embrace a mind-set of learning, relearning, and unlearning concepts to adapt to evolving educational landscapes. Key sessions of the workshop included practical exercises on lesson designing, fostering a supportive learning environment, and effective communication techniques. Participants were encouraged to adopt a positive approach. The workshop concluded with a certification ceremony, where all participating faculty members were recognised for their commitment to professional development and their dedication to enhancing the learning experiences of their students.

