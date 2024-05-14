St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school hosted TechFest 2024, a vibrant celebration of technology and innovation. The event, showcased the remarkable talents of students from 19 schools across the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. The TechFest was divided into two exciting segments — Technothon and Robothon — offering a diverse array of competitions to engage participants. Technothon featured categories such as Colour Canvas, Visual Verse, Film Fusion, Blog War and Python Ninja, encouraging students to explore and express their creativity through various mediums. Under Robothon, participants showcased their engineering prowess in competitions, including RoboRace, RoboFight, Tug-of-War, and 3D Designing, highlighting the intersection of technology and robotics. The students exhibited enthusiasm and passion throughout the fest, engaging in friendly competition and showcasing their innovative projects. At the conclusion of the event, deserving participants were honoured with prizes and certificates, recognising their outstanding contributions to the field of technology and innovation.

