St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

In the CBSE Class X board examination, 20 students scored above 90% marks, showcasing their exceptional academic prowess. Anshika Rana secured the first position with an impressive score of 97.6%, followed by Anjali Mishra with 96.2% and Rythm Pandita with 95.4%. In the CBSE XII board examination, more than 20 students surpassed the 90% mark, demonstrating their commitment to excellence. Five students scored 100 on 100 in painting showing their artistic performance. Lavisha Kumar emerged as the topper in the humanities stream with an outstanding score of 96.2%. Samriddhi Sharma excelled in the medical stream, securing an impressive 92%. Yukti Kapoor showcased remarkable performance in the commerce stream, scoring 94.8%. Prabhleen Kaur achieved commendable results in the non-medical stream, scoring 91%.
