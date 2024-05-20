St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

Students embarked on a field trip to the Art Museum in Sector 10, Chandigarh. This educational excursion provided students with a first-hand experience exploring art and culture. Under the guidance of art teacher, Manpreet Kaur and the museum staff, students had an opportunity to observe and analyse a diverse collection of miniature paintings, spanning different periods and styles. The students also gained knowledge of manuscripts through the field visit. The field trip proved to be a good experience for the students, allowing them to engage with art in a meaningful way broadening their perspectives on artistic expression and cultural heritage.
