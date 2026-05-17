St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, organise TechFest 2K26

St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, organised TechFest 2K26, bringing together 106 participants from 16 schools. Students showcased their creativity, technical skills and innovative ideas through a series of engaging competitions conducted for different age groups. The event featured a variety of activities, including Brush Bytes for students of classes III and IV, digital design arena for classes V and VI, DigiReel for classes VII and VIII, BlogSphere for classes IX and X and Shark Standoff for students of classes XI and XII. The competitions were judged by Sonam, Jagrati, Mandeep Kaur and entrepreneur Jashan Singh. Principal Anjli Sharma appreciated the efforts and dedication of all participants and encouraged students to continue exploring technology and innovation with passion and confidence.
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