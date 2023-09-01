St. Soldier International Convent School, Phase VII, Mohali

An assembly ‘Positive Attitude’ was conducted in the school by Class IV students. The assembly commenced with a prayer followed by a motivational thought emphasising the effects of positive attitude. Students sang a song ‘Keep on telling yourself - I Can Do It, I Will Do It’ to encourage their classmates. They also shared tips on how to inculcate positivity in their daily lives. The assembly concluded with the students understanding the benefits of positive attitude to become ''Happier Human Beings'' and thus form a better society.

#Mohali