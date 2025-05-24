DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / St Soldier International School, Chandigarh, kids celebrate Red Day

St Soldier International School, Chandigarh, kids celebrate Red Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

St Soldier International School, Chandigarh

Advertisement

The pre-Primary wing celebrated Red Day at the school's 'Alphabet Park'. From balloons to carpets, everything embraced a red theme. Pre-Nursery students, dressed in red attire, engaged in colour-based learning through interactive videos and a hands-on sponge painting activity featuring strawberries. This creative experience enhanced fine motor skills and reinforced colour recognition, turning the day into a perfect blend of visual delight and foundational learning in a playful environment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper