St Soldier International School, Chandigarh, kids celebrate Red Day

St Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The pre-Primary wing celebrated Red Day at the school's 'Alphabet Park'. From balloons to carpets, everything embraced a red theme. Pre-Nursery students, dressed in red attire, engaged in colour-based learning through interactive videos and a hands-on sponge painting activity featuring strawberries. This creative experience enhanced fine motor skills and reinforced colour recognition, turning the day into a perfect blend of visual delight and foundational learning in a playful environment.