St Soldier International School, Mohali

The Rotary Club of Mohali Midtown and Interact Club of the school organised a programme on the school premises for ‘collaring’ of president of Interact Club Hunar Bhardwaj. A meeting was called to order by Rtn Sukhpreet Singh Giani, followed by an address by Hunar, where she shared the accomplishments of the Interact Club in the previous year. Director, Youth Service, Rtn Kuldeep Singh Dhody and Rtn Amarjit Singh Virk, president, Rotary Club, encouraged the students for the stage show on a theme, ‘Save Environment’. In the end, tree plantation was done by the student members of the Interact Club along with the dignitaries.
